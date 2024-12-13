Left Menu

Pakistan Supreme Court Allows Conditional Verdicts by Military Courts Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court of Pakistan conditionally allowed military courts to deliver verdicts on civilian cases linked to May 9 protests. This follows a contested debate over civilian versus military court trials. Military court rulings remain subject to a final Supreme Court decision, with further appeals pending a comprehensive judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday provisionally approved military courts to issue verdicts in cases involving 85 civilians accused of participating in last year's violent May 9 protests. The decision follows intra-court appeals challenging an earlier verdict prioritizing criminal courts over military ones.

Justice Aminuddin Khan led the seven-member bench that granted conditional approval, stating that while military courts can deliver verdicts, these decisions remain subject to final judgment. The case encompasses over 100 suspects linked to demonstrations following Imran Khan's arrest, targeting military sites.

Previously, a different Supreme Court bench ruled against trying civilians in military courts, urging criminal court jurisdiction instead. Despite these decisions, military courts were temporarily allowed to start trials but not to finalize them. The case continues in January after the winter court recess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

