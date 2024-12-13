Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts ISI-Linked Babbar Khalsa Terror Module

The Punjab Police announced the disruption of a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI and operated by Babbar Khalsa International. Key operatives were arrested, leading to the seizure of weapons. Investigations continue to dismantle the entire network.

The Punjab Police has made a significant breakthrough by dismantling a terror module backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The operation, announced by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the arrest of key suspects, including operatives Harvinder Rinda, Harpreet Singh, and foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh, who is originally from the village of Chambal in Tarn Taran.

During interrogations, it was revealed that they orchestrated various attacks, including the placement of an IED at the Ajnala Police Station. Seized items include hand grenades, a pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle. An FIR has been filed at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar as the investigation continues.

