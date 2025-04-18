Global Manhunt Ends: Infamous Gangster Happy Passia Captured in US
Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a notorious figure involved in numerous terror attacks across Punjab, was arrested in the US. Accused of collaborating with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani group BKI, Passia used burner phones to evade capture. His arrest highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.
Authorities have captured Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a key suspect in multiple terror attacks in Punjab, India. The arrest occurred in Sacramento, United States, following a collaborative effort between the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Singh had been wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including grenade and IED assaults, often targeting police and other establishments. Passage through different countries, including Dubai and the UK, marked his evasion strategy before illegally entering the US.
This high-profile arrest serves as a testament to the vital role of international cooperation among law enforcement agencies in curbing global terrorism threats, as Singh's ties with entities like Pakistan's ISI and the Babbar Khalsa International underscored significant security challenges.
