Left Menu

Global Manhunt Ends: Infamous Gangster Happy Passia Captured in US

Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a notorious figure involved in numerous terror attacks across Punjab, was arrested in the US. Accused of collaborating with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani group BKI, Passia used burner phones to evade capture. His arrest highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:30 IST
Global Manhunt Ends: Infamous Gangster Happy Passia Captured in US
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have captured Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a key suspect in multiple terror attacks in Punjab, India. The arrest occurred in Sacramento, United States, following a collaborative effort between the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Singh had been wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including grenade and IED assaults, often targeting police and other establishments. Passage through different countries, including Dubai and the UK, marked his evasion strategy before illegally entering the US.

This high-profile arrest serves as a testament to the vital role of international cooperation among law enforcement agencies in curbing global terrorism threats, as Singh's ties with entities like Pakistan's ISI and the Babbar Khalsa International underscored significant security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025