Arrest of Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Happy Passia Marks Major Milestone in Anti-Terror Efforts
Harpreet Singh, known as Happy Passia, a key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International, was arrested in the USA. His capture is seen as a significant breakthrough in the fight against terror in Punjab. Efforts are underway for his extradition to India.
Punjab Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, in the United States, marking a major milestone in the fight against terrorism. The gangster-turned-terrorist was apprehended by the FBI and the US Immigration department's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento.
Passia, 29, is wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade strikes in Punjab. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav confirmed that efforts are currently underway for his extradition to India, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in his capture.
The arrest highlights Passia's central role in cross-border terrorism, particularly his collaboration with Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda, through whom terror modules were executed in Punjab. The DGP praised the meticulous work of Punjab Police in dismantling Passia's network and sharing intelligence with US authorities, underscoring that crime does not pay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
