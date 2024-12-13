Left Menu

Kremlin's Hope: Trump's Ukraine War Critique

The Kremlin welcomed Donald Trump's critique of Ukrainian missile strikes into Russia, aligning with Russia's stance on war escalation. While Trump previously imposed sanctions on Russia, discussions continue over negotiating a peace deal, as European leaders consider troop deployment in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia hold differing views on achieving peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:01 IST
Kremlin's Hope: Trump's Ukraine War Critique
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin expressed approval after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's missile attacks on Russian territory, marking a significant alignment with Russia's perspective on the war's escalation. This sentiment was echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, amplifying Trump's influence in ongoing discussions.

Trump, in a Time magazine interview, labeled Ukraine’s use of U.S.-provided missiles to strike deep into Russia as 'crazy,' accusing Washington of overseeing an escalation. Peskov acknowledged Trump's stance as reflective of Russia's viewpoint on the conflict's underlying causes.

As the conflict continues to intensify, Russia warned against U.S. and British military intervention following Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles, accentuating fears of expanded hostilities. Meanwhile, talks of deploying European troops for potential peacekeeping endeavors remain at a speculative stage, with major powers weighing the future course of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024