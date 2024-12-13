The Kremlin expressed approval after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's missile attacks on Russian territory, marking a significant alignment with Russia's perspective on the war's escalation. This sentiment was echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, amplifying Trump's influence in ongoing discussions.

Trump, in a Time magazine interview, labeled Ukraine’s use of U.S.-provided missiles to strike deep into Russia as 'crazy,' accusing Washington of overseeing an escalation. Peskov acknowledged Trump's stance as reflective of Russia's viewpoint on the conflict's underlying causes.

As the conflict continues to intensify, Russia warned against U.S. and British military intervention following Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles, accentuating fears of expanded hostilities. Meanwhile, talks of deploying European troops for potential peacekeeping endeavors remain at a speculative stage, with major powers weighing the future course of the conflict.

