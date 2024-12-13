Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Delhi Police have detained two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants amid a crackdown on illegal residents. Over 1,000 individuals were identified in the recent drive after an order from the LG Secretariat. One immigrant arrived in Delhi on December 6, possibly seeking employment after paying an agent in Bangladesh.
In a significant operation, Delhi Police have detained two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as part of a broader crackdown that identified over 1,000 such individuals residing in the capital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh announced the development on Friday.
The operation follows an order from the LG Secretariat to intensify efforts in identifying illegal immigrants. Two individuals were apprehended from the Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas, with security agencies, including the Delhi Police, now questioning them.
One of the detained immigrants reportedly entered Delhi on December 6, after paying Rs 25,000 to an agent in Bangladesh. He is believed to have been seeking employment in the city; investigations are ongoing.
