US News Briefs: Drones, Deportations, and Defense

A roundup of US domestic news covers no security threat from New Jersey drones, the potential impact of Trump's deportations on the restaurant and trucking industries, an SEC probe into Neuralink, Biden's anti-Muslim hate strategy, Amazon's donation to Trump's inauguration, homelessness in L.A., Biden's pardons, recommendations to scrap car-crash reporting, and progress on the Malibu fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent joint statement from the FBI and DHS highlighted that drone sightings reported in New Jersey are not a national security threat, attributing many sightings to manned aircraft operating lawfully. This comes amid heightened concerns from lawmakers.

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed deportations could significantly impact the restaurant industry, prompting price hikes and concerns over workforce stability. However, Wall Street remains unfazed, seeing his tough stance as possibly just rhetoric.

Crucial for the U.S. transportation sector, Trump's proposed tariffs on major trade partners risk exacerbating the current trucking recession. Experts warn of negative repercussions for the $1.7 trillion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

