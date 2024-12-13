US News Briefs: Drones, Deportations, and Defense

A recent joint statement from the FBI and DHS highlighted that drone sightings reported in New Jersey are not a national security threat, attributing many sightings to manned aircraft operating lawfully. This comes amid heightened concerns from lawmakers.

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed deportations could significantly impact the restaurant industry, prompting price hikes and concerns over workforce stability. However, Wall Street remains unfazed, seeing his tough stance as possibly just rhetoric.

Crucial for the U.S. transportation sector, Trump's proposed tariffs on major trade partners risk exacerbating the current trucking recession. Experts warn of negative repercussions for the $1.7 trillion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)