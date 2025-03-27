Trump's Tariff Tactics: Shaking the Auto Industry

President Donald Trump has introduced a significant new policy measure that will affect car manufacturers both domestically and internationally. Announced on Wednesday, the administration is set to impose a hefty 25% tariff on imported vehicles that aren't built in the United States, set to take effect next week.

This decision, unveiled by Trump amid ongoing trade discussions, targets countries with established trade agreements with the U.S. including Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. The European Union and Japan, alongside major auto producers from Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, will also be affected. These tariffs have sparked discussions and concerns about potential violations of agreements like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS).

Rooted in a national security investigation from Trump's first term, the tariffs also extend to essential auto parts, potentially effective a month later. Despite providing partial exemptions based on U.S.-produced content, the plan underscores legal challenges and strategic shifts in America's trade engagements, emphasizing a domestic-first approach to auto manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)