Supreme Scrutiny: Addressing Judicial Misconduct

In the last five years, four misconduct complaints were filed against judges with the Supreme Court's internal committee, two of which were retracted, as disclosed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha.

The unresolved complaints had been addressed under Conduct Rules and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, with the reports in both instances accepted by the governing authority.

The minister mentioned a gender sensitisation committee functioning within the top court, which handled 16 complaints in the same timeframe. However, similar data from high courts and lower courts remains decentralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)