Princess Masalanabo Modjadji Recognized as Rain Queen Legally

Queen Modjadji VII’s recognition is in accordance with Section 8(3)(a) and (b) and Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:50 IST
Princess Masalanabo Modjadji Recognized as Rain Queen Legally
The Queenship of Balobedu was first legally acknowledged in 2016, when the Rain Queen was just 16 years old and unable to ascend the throne due to her age. Image Credit: Twitter(@CyrilRamaphosa)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally recognized Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the Queen of the Balobedu Queenship, marking her ascension as Queen Modjadji VII, also known as the Rain Queen. This historic moment solidifies her status as the leader of the only legally recognized queenship in South Africa.

Queen Modjadji VII’s recognition is in accordance with Section 8(3)(a) and (b) and Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019. Her official certificate of recognition will be issued following the publication of her name in the government gazette.

The Queenship of Balobedu was first legally acknowledged in 2016, when the Rain Queen was just 16 years old and unable to ascend the throne due to her age. During this period, her maternal uncle, Prince Mpapatla Modjadji, served as regent, stewarding the Balobedu Nation until her coming of age.

A New Chapter for the Balobedu Nation

Now 18, Queen Modjadji VII assumes her rightful place as leader of the Balobedu Nation, carrying forward a legacy rich in cultural significance. The Rain Queens of Balobedu are traditionally believed to possess the mystical ability to bring rain, a power deeply rooted in the nation’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

“This marks a new chapter and a moment of great significance for the rich history of the Balobedu Nation,” read a statement from the Presidency. President Ramaphosa extended his well wishes to Queen Modjadji VII, expressing hopes for a long and prosperous reign.

Strengthening Socio-Economic Development

The President also emphasized the importance of the partnership between the government and the Queenship in advancing the socio-economic development of communities under the Balobedu jurisdiction. The recognition underscores the broader efforts to preserve and promote traditional leadership roles within South Africa’s diverse cultural tapestry.

A Historic Milestone

Queen Modjadji VII’s ascension is not only a reflection of the evolving role of women in traditional leadership but also a celebration of the enduring legacy of the Rain Queens, whose lineage dates back centuries. Her reign is expected to blend traditional customs with modern governance to address pressing socio-economic challenges in the region.

As she steps into this esteemed role, Queen Modjadji VII carries the hopes of the Balobedu Nation and the broader South African community for a reign that honors tradition while fostering progress and unity.

