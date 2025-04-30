BJP's Dinesh Sharma Slams Opposition Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

Dinesh Sharma, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders after their controversial remarks post-Pahalgam attack. Sharma accused them of attempting to gain favor in Pakistan instead of standing united with India.

Speaking at Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi's residence, Sharma said opposition leaders were being swayed by 'Jinnah's spirit'. His remarks were in response to comments by some Congress leaders, prompting a directive from the Congress to align with the party line following the April 22 incident.

The BJP seized this opportunity to criticize Congress, accusing them of siding with terrorists. Sharma emphasized that any provocation by Pakistan would be met with serious consequences from a strong India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, pointing to retaliation measures like the Indus Water Treaty suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)