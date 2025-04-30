Legal Battle Erupts Over IPL's Robotic Dog 'Champak'

A legal skirmish has emerged in the Delhi High Court regarding the name "Champak," assigned to the robotic dog introduced in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The children's magazine Champak's publisher, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, has initiated legal action against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing trademark infringement.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee of the Delhi High Court has officially issued a notice about the case, scheduling the next hearing for July 9. However, the court has refused to offer immediate relief to the magazine's publishers. The robotic dog camera, a creation of wTVision with support from Omnicam and BCCI, was launched to improve match broadcasting. The magazine's representatives state that the use of the name "Champak" by BCCI provides them with unfair commercial advantages. Nonetheless, the judge has requested substantial proof of these claims beyond mere arguments.

Representing BCCI, Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak argued that "Champak" is commonly known as a type of flower and is widely used by various brands and characters, not limited to the magazine. He also noted that media reports associated the robotic dog with characters from the TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." The court has acknowledged the contention but remarked it's premature to decide on an injunction. The issue is poised for reconsideration on July 9, with both parties gearing up to deliver more compelling arguments. (ANI)

