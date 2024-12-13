Left Menu

Syrians Celebrate Victory: A New Dawn in Damascus

In a pivotal moment post Bashar Assad's regime, thousands of Syrians convened at Damascus' Umayyad Square for the first Friday prayers. Ahmad al-Sharaa, leading the change with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, urged non-violent celebrations. Discussions on political transition and security reassurance unfolded amid regional diplomatic engagements by the US and Turkiye.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Thousands of Syrians gathered at the historic Umayyad Square in Damascus on Friday, finding solace in the first Friday prayers since the fall of former President Bashar Assad's regime.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of the insurgency group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has taken over Damascus, congratulated the Syrians in a video message and called for peaceful celebrations. Al-Sharaa emphasized rebuilding Syria and highlighted the insurgents' commitment to a political transition while addressing public concerns about extremists among their ranks.

The celebration held significant symbolism as Friday prayers in 2011 had seen the onset of mass protests. As the gathering unfolded, discussions among global and regional powers, led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara, took place to ensure a stable, inclusive interim government in Syria, free from sectarian strife and terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

