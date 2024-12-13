Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders 20-Year Jail Term for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled boy in 2014. The judge highlighted the severity of the crime and ruled against leniency. The convict, a rickshaw puller, was penalized under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:04 IST
Delhi Court Orders 20-Year Jail Term for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man who sexually assaulted a mentally disabled boy in 2014, highlighting the grave nature of the offense.

Presiding Judge Ramesh Kumar condemned the crime, emphasizing that such cases involving child victims cannot be treated lightly. The convicted 50-year-old rickshaw puller faced charges under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The distressing case came to light when the survivor was found in a critical condition under a flyover on May 28, 2014. The court not only imposed a lengthy prison term but also awarded a Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024