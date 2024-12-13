Delhi Court Orders 20-Year Jail Term for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man who sexually assaulted a mentally disabled boy in 2014, highlighting the grave nature of the offense.

Presiding Judge Ramesh Kumar condemned the crime, emphasizing that such cases involving child victims cannot be treated lightly. The convicted 50-year-old rickshaw puller faced charges under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The distressing case came to light when the survivor was found in a critical condition under a flyover on May 28, 2014. The court not only imposed a lengthy prison term but also awarded a Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

