Renewed Commitment: U.S.-China Science Pact Extended

China and the United States have agreed to extend their Science and Technology Agreement for five more years. Originally established in 1979, this renewal aims to continue cooperation in various scientific fields despite concerns over intellectual property security.

In a move signaling continued cooperation, China and the United States have renewed the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement for another five years, according to a Friday statement by China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

The agreement, originally signed in 1979, had expired on August 27. While hailed as a cornerstone of bilateral relations due to its role in fostering academic and commercial exchanges, its renewal was not without controversy. Questions remain over China's use of U.S. scientific and technological advancements.

Despite these concerns, the agreement's renewal marks an effort to stabilize relations through collaborative research in fields ranging from atmospheric science to physics and chemistry.

