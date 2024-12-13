Police Clampdown: Property Seized in Kulgam Terror Case
Police have attached a single-storey house in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, after four militants were killed there in July. The property, owned by Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, was seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly providing shelter to the militants.
In a decisive move against terrorism, police in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have seized a property where four militants were killed during a July encounter. The single-storey house, owned by Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to official sources.
The operation was carried out with complete adherence to legal procedures, involving a police team and an executive magistrate. The measure showcases the authorities' commitment to dismantling support networks for militants and enhancing regional security.
This action is a pivotal step in the broader investigation into subversive activities, underscoring the security forces' dedication to safeguarding national peace and order in the troubled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
