Illegal Sand Dredging Operation Busted in Thane

Thane district officials conducted a raid against illegal sand dredging in Anjur creek, Bhiwandi. Items valued at Rs 18 lakh, including a barge and suction pumps, were seized. The perpetrators fled, leaving equipment behind, which was subsequently destroyed. Authorities have filed a case and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:07 IST
In a swift crackdown on illegal sand dredging operations, Thane district officials seized and destroyed equipment valued at Rs 18 lakh on Friday. The raid, which took place at Anjur creek in Bhiwandi, was orchestrated by local collectorate personnel.

According to officials, those engaged in the illicit activity abandoned the site near Alimghar as the raid commenced at 8am, leaving their machinery behind. Among the seized items was a barge worth Rs 8 lakh, which was sunk deliberately, and two suction pumps worth Rs 10 lakh, which were dismantled and destroyed.

The operation involved officials from Bhiwandi, Kharbao, Kon, Anjur, and Kalher. A detailed investigation is now underway, with a case registered at the Narpoli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

