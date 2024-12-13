Tragic End: IFoS Officer Found Dead in Indore
Indian Forest Service officer, Mahendra Singh Solanki, was discovered dead in his official residence in Indore. Authorities believe it to be a suicide as no note was found. The investigation continues as colleagues describe him as a jovial figure, making his death unexpected and shocking.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as an Indian Forest Service officer was found dead in an apparent suicide. The officer, Mahendra Singh Solanki, was discovered hanging in his official residence on Friday, according to police officials.
The Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh, informed reporters that Solanki was found in his bungalow at Navratan Bagh. Access to the room was gained by breaking a window. Initial investigations suggest no suicide note was located, although Solanki was reportedly ill and missed a meeting earlier in the day.
Solanki's wife, a retired teacher, along with his elderly parents, resided with him at the government bungalow. Police are set to record statements from family members and examine their mobile phones to understand the circumstances leading to his demise. Colleagues describe Solanki as jovial, adding to the shock of his sudden passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
