Left Menu

Tragic End: IFoS Officer Found Dead in Indore

Indian Forest Service officer, Mahendra Singh Solanki, was discovered dead in his official residence in Indore. Authorities believe it to be a suicide as no note was found. The investigation continues as colleagues describe him as a jovial figure, making his death unexpected and shocking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:29 IST
Tragic End: IFoS Officer Found Dead in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as an Indian Forest Service officer was found dead in an apparent suicide. The officer, Mahendra Singh Solanki, was discovered hanging in his official residence on Friday, according to police officials.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh, informed reporters that Solanki was found in his bungalow at Navratan Bagh. Access to the room was gained by breaking a window. Initial investigations suggest no suicide note was located, although Solanki was reportedly ill and missed a meeting earlier in the day.

Solanki's wife, a retired teacher, along with his elderly parents, resided with him at the government bungalow. Police are set to record statements from family members and examine their mobile phones to understand the circumstances leading to his demise. Colleagues describe Solanki as jovial, adding to the shock of his sudden passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024