McKinsey & Company Settles Opioid Case for $650 Million
McKinsey & Company has agreed to pay $650 million to settle a federal investigation over its consultancy work for Purdue Pharma, an opioid manufacturer. The firm also entered a deferred prosecution agreement for related criminal charges. A former partner will plead guilty to obstruction of justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
McKinsey & Company has reached a $650 million settlement in a federal investigation focused on its consulting services for Purdue Pharma, a notorious opioid manufacturer, as per court documents filed in Virginia.
In addition, McKinsey has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve criminal allegations, which include conspiring with Purdue Pharma to misbrand prescription medications.
A former senior partner of McKinsey is expected to plead guilty to charges of obstruction of justice, based on court filings. Company representatives were unresponsive to requests for comment on Friday.
