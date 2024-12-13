McKinsey & Company Settles Opioid Case for $650 Million

McKinsey & Company has reached a $650 million settlement in a federal investigation focused on its consulting services for Purdue Pharma, a notorious opioid manufacturer, as per court documents filed in Virginia.

In addition, McKinsey has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve criminal allegations, which include conspiring with Purdue Pharma to misbrand prescription medications.

A former senior partner of McKinsey is expected to plead guilty to charges of obstruction of justice, based on court filings. Company representatives were unresponsive to requests for comment on Friday.

