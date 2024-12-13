Left Menu

Decades-Long Murder Case Resolved as Jharkhand High Court Orders Release

The Jharkhand High Court released three convicts, serving life sentences for a 1993 murder in Deoghar district, following a 31-year legal battle. The case revolved around a dispute over Rs 200. One convict died during appeals, while the court finally commuted the remaining sentences to time served.

Ranchi | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:23 IST
The Jharkhand High Court has brought closure to a 31-year-old murder case, ordering the release of three convicts sentenced to life imprisonment over a dispute involving Rs 200.

The decision follows an appeal by Kishun Pandit, Jamadar Pandit, and Lakhi Pandit, who endured a prolonged legal battle after their conviction in 1997.

One of the four accused, Lakhan Pandit, passed away during the appeal process, highlighting the drawn-out nature of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

