KDMC Reclaims Parking Lot, Contractor Owes Over Rs 1.8 Crore

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has repossessed the late Dilip Kapote multi-storey parking lot near Kalyan (West) Railway Station. This move comes after the contractor, responsible for managing the parking facility, failed to clear dues amounting to Rs 1,88,11,168 to the corporation.

Originally leased out for three years starting February 16, 2024, the parking lot was reclaimed by KDMC on Thursday evening. Despite repeated reminders, the contractor did not settle the outstanding payments, prompting immediate action.

KDMC officials have indicated that steps are being taken to blacklist the contractor to prevent future associations, reflecting a stern approach to dues management and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)