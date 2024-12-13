Uttar Pradesh's Bold Floodplain Delineation Initiative for Varuna and Assi Rivers
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed that Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department has partnered with the National Institute of Hydrology to map the floodplain zones of Varuna and Assi rivers. A memorandum finalized on December 7 authorizes Rs 29.5 lakh for this. Efforts include a new sewage treatment plan and river cleaning directives.
The ongoing NGT hearing addresses floodplain demarcation, illegal sewage discharge, and encroachment issues, highlighting urgent concerns for regional water management and environmental protection.
