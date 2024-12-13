Uttar Pradesh's Bold Floodplain Delineation Initiative for Varuna and Assi Rivers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been updated about an agreement between Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department and the National Institute of Hydrology to delineate the floodplain zones of Varuna and Assi rivers, tributaries of the Ganga in Varanasi.

A memorandum signed on December 7, backed by Rs 29.5 lakh from the state government, mandates action towards mapping floodplains following the River Ganga Authority Order of 2016. Currently, efforts to manage sewage discharge and enhance river cleanliness are underway.

The ongoing NGT hearing addresses floodplain demarcation, illegal sewage discharge, and encroachment issues, highlighting urgent concerns for regional water management and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)