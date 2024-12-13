Empowering Women: Delhi Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana

Delhi's women are set to receive financial boost as Chief Minister Atishi announced the rollout of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, aimed at providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance.

The rollout, expected within a week, marks the AAP's commitment to empower women by promoting financial independence and improved education opportunities.

The scheme is part of a broader strategy to support women, including free healthcare services and transport options, as the AAP aims for another electoral win.

(With inputs from agencies.)