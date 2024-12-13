Left Menu

Congress Demands TikTok Ban: ByteDance Faces Divestiture Deadline

U.S. lawmakers demand removal of TikTok from app stores by January 19 unless ByteDance divests its U.S. operations. The federal appeals court upholds the law aiming to protect national security and user data. ByteDance seeks court intervention as the ban deadline looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. representatives have called on Google and Apple's CEOs to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19 unless ByteDance, the company behind the popular app, divests its U.S. operations. This follows a court's decision to uphold a law aimed at ensuring national security by reducing Chinese oversight.

Lawmakers John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi have expressed concern over the potential influence of the Chinese Communist Party on American users through TikTok. They urge the app's CEO to consider selling the platform to prevent a ban that could impact its 170 million American users.

In response, ByteDance and TikTok have sought a temporary block from the U.S. Supreme Court while the Department of Justice notes the gradual effect of the ban. This adds pressure as the deadline approaches, and political figures like Senator Josh Hawley emphasize the law's rigidity concerning foreign oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

