Explosive Discovery: Mumbai-Bound Firecrackers Seized at Airport

A suspicious parcel destined for Mumbai was intercepted at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Friday, raising security concerns at the busy terminal.

As the parcel underwent a routine scan at the cargo section, an alert personnel noticed suspicious signs and placed the item aside. Smoke soon began to emit from the package, leading to an immediate alert to airport police.

Responding swiftly, Sonegaon Police Station officials seized the parcel, which was found to contain firecrackers typically used to repel monkeys. The parcel had been dispatched by a courier company by a woman from Washim. Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

