The Rapid Support Forces made a devastating attack on the last operating hospital in Sudan's North Darfur state, al-Fashir, resulting in nine deaths and 20 injuries, as reported by local health officials and activists.

Witnesses describe drones launching four missiles, obliterating hospital wards and other crucial areas. As the conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF rages for over 18 months, the humanitarian situation worsens with over 12 million displaced and severe challenges in delivering aid by U.N. agencies.

Reports from the U.N. Security Council allege the UAE's involvement through drone attacks supporting RSF. However, the UAE denies such involvement, claiming their flights are solely for delivering humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad while hospitals across war zones struggle to provide essential care amid continuous bombardment.

(With inputs from agencies.)