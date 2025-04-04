Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis and Urgent International Response

In Myanmar, search teams continue to recover more bodies from the collapsed structures a week after a devastating earthquake claimed over 3,100 lives. With the monsoon season approaching, concern mounts for urgent humanitarian needs in a nation already grappling with civil war.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, set to visit the area, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have made urgent appeals for enhanced funding and unhindered access to those affected by the March 28 disaster. Ceasefires declared by Myanmar's military and key resistance groups are not fully upheld, with reports of ongoing military attacks from the UN's Human Rights Office.

The earthquake has compounded an existing humanitarian crisis, displacing millions. International aid is being mobilized, including substantial financial pledges from the UK and emergency items like food, water, and shelter. The World Food Programme is scaling up operations, and numerous international search and rescue teams are active on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)