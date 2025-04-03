Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Sudan: RSF Claims Downing of Military Plane

The RSF reported that it shot down a Sudanese army military plane in northern Darfur. This incident is part of an ongoing conflict with the army, rooted in a struggle for power before a planned transition to civilian rule. The conflict has displaced millions and caused widespread hunger and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:08 IST
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced the downing of an Antonov military aircraft belonging to the government army in northern Darfur, escalating the ongoing conflict.

While the RSF has released footage purportedly showing the wreckage, Reuters has been unable to authenticate these claims. The Sudanese army has yet to issue a response.

The conflict, primarily a power struggle between the army and the RSF ahead of a civilian transition, continues to devastate the nation, with millions uprooted and widespread hunger threatening half the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

