TikTok's Battle Against U.S. Divestment Law

The legal struggle continues for TikTok. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal by the company to block a law that mandates divestment from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, by January 19 or face a ban.

In response, TikTok and ByteDance filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, appealing for more time to present their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

TikTok has warned that failing to act could effectively shut down one of the country's most popular social media platforms, which boasts more than 170 million domestic monthly users.

