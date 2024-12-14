TikTok's Battle Against U.S. Divestment Law
A U.S. appeals court rejected TikTok's emergency request to block a law mandating its divestment from ByteDance by January 19. TikTok warns that enforcement will shut down the app, impacting 170 million U.S. users. They aim to appeal to the Supreme Court for more time.
The legal struggle continues for TikTok. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal by the company to block a law that mandates divestment from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, by January 19 or face a ban.
In response, TikTok and ByteDance filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, appealing for more time to present their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
TikTok has warned that failing to act could effectively shut down one of the country's most popular social media platforms, which boasts more than 170 million domestic monthly users.
