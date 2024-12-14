Left Menu

TikTok's Battle Against U.S. Divestment Law

A U.S. appeals court rejected TikTok's emergency request to block a law mandating its divestment from ByteDance by January 19. TikTok warns that enforcement will shut down the app, impacting 170 million U.S. users. They aim to appeal to the Supreme Court for more time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 05:09 IST
TikTok's Battle Against U.S. Divestment Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The legal struggle continues for TikTok. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal by the company to block a law that mandates divestment from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, by January 19 or face a ban.

In response, TikTok and ByteDance filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, appealing for more time to present their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

TikTok has warned that failing to act could effectively shut down one of the country's most popular social media platforms, which boasts more than 170 million domestic monthly users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024