Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Join Forces for Peace in Manipur

During a recent NALSA programme in Imphal, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and five Supreme Court judges discussed fast-tracking peace restoration in Manipur. The meeting highlighted efforts by the BJP-led Central government to normalise the situation. The proposal for Manipur post-President's Rule will also be debated in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:08 IST
Supreme Court Judges Join Forces for Peace in Manipur
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Sunday that discussions focused on accelerating peace in violence-stricken Manipur were held during a recent National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme in Imphal. The event, attended by five Supreme Court judges, aimed to formulate strategies to restore order swiftly in the troubled state.

Addressing reporters at an event for the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court, Meghwal shared insights from the NALSA programme. "Five Supreme Court judges attended the NALSA programme in Manipur. I participated as well. We discussed how to expedite peace restoration in Manipur and also addressed this issue in Parliament," he stated. Meghwal added that the proposal for Manipur post-President's Rule would be thoroughly examined in Parliament sessions.

The gathering included a delegation of Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai, who also toured a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid escalating violence primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The unrest began after a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, necessitating the deployment of paramilitary forces by the Central government to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025