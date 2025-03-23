Supreme Court Judges Join Forces for Peace in Manipur

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Sunday that discussions focused on accelerating peace in violence-stricken Manipur were held during a recent National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme in Imphal. The event, attended by five Supreme Court judges, aimed to formulate strategies to restore order swiftly in the troubled state.

Addressing reporters at an event for the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court, Meghwal shared insights from the NALSA programme. "Five Supreme Court judges attended the NALSA programme in Manipur. I participated as well. We discussed how to expedite peace restoration in Manipur and also addressed this issue in Parliament," he stated. Meghwal added that the proposal for Manipur post-President's Rule would be thoroughly examined in Parliament sessions.

The gathering included a delegation of Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai, who also toured a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid escalating violence primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The unrest began after a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, necessitating the deployment of paramilitary forces by the Central government to stabilize the situation.

