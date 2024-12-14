Xi Jinping's Visit to Macau: A New Government Under Sam Hou Fai

China's President Xi Jinping is set to travel to Macau between December 18 and 20. The visit marks his attendance at the inauguration ceremony for the new Macanese government.

Sam Hou Fai, a former judge, has been chosen to take the helm of Macau, a special administrative region under Chinese sovereignty. This election took place in October.

The official Xinhua news agency disclosed these plans on Saturday, adding a significant political event to the regional calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)