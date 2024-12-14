Lawmakers Press Google and Apple on TikTok's Future Amid Looming Ban

Two prominent US lawmakers are applying pressure on tech giants Google and Apple to withdraw TikTok from their app stores, as the possibility of a US ban looms next month. This follows a legislative move by President Joe Biden, mandating the divestment of TikTok from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, by January 19.

House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chair John Moolenaar and Indian-American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi recently contacted the heads of Apple, Google, and TikTok regarding this matter. They urged TikTok CEO Shou Chew to execute an immediate divestiture in accordance with US law, emphasizing national security concerns.

This push coincides with a significant court ruling that reaffirmed congressional efforts to protect US citizens from foreign-controlled applications. The lawmakers underscored that sufficient time has been provided for TikTok to adhere to these legal requirements, stressing the urgency in their communications to the tech executives.

