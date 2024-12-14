Left Menu

Dreaded Criminal Akash Yadav Killed in Patna Encounter

Akash Yadav, wanted in over ten criminal cases including bank robberies, was killed in an encounter with police in Patna. An STF sub-inspector was injured during the firefight. Weapons were recovered, and a search is ongoing for accomplices. The injured officer is stable and recovering.

In a significant development, Akash Yadav, a notorious criminal wanted in over ten cases, was killed in a police encounter in Patna district, officials confirmed on Saturday. Yadav, also known as Ajay Rai, was gunned down by the Special Task Force during a shootout with his criminal gang.

The incident occurred in Jakkanpur, where Yadav and his associates reportedly opened fire on the approaching police team. In the ensuing exchange, Yadav sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A sub-inspector from the STF was injured but is now in stable condition.

Security forces recovered a weapon, ammunition, and a mobile phone from the scene. The remaining suspects managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search operation. Yadav's criminal history included numerous bank dacoities across Bihar and Haryana, authorities said.

