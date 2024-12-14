Dreaded Criminal Akash Yadav Killed in Patna Encounter

In a significant development, Akash Yadav, a notorious criminal wanted in over ten cases, was killed in a police encounter in Patna district, officials confirmed on Saturday. Yadav, also known as Ajay Rai, was gunned down by the Special Task Force during a shootout with his criminal gang.

The incident occurred in Jakkanpur, where Yadav and his associates reportedly opened fire on the approaching police team. In the ensuing exchange, Yadav sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A sub-inspector from the STF was injured but is now in stable condition.

Security forces recovered a weapon, ammunition, and a mobile phone from the scene. The remaining suspects managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search operation. Yadav's criminal history included numerous bank dacoities across Bihar and Haryana, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)