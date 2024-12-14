Impeachment and Unrest: South Korea's Political Turmoil

In a significant political upheaval, South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following allegations of rebellion associated with his controversial martial law decree. The impeachment motion passed with a decisive 204-85 vote in the National Assembly.

The impeachment follows Yoon's imposition of martial law on December 3, which lasted only six hours but resulted in massive political disruptions and rattled financial markets. As protests calling for Yoon's ousting intensified, the National Assembly acted decisively.

With presidential powers suspended, the Constitutional Court has 180 days to determine Yoon's fate. The outcome could lead to new elections if Yoon is dismissed from office, as protests in Seoul continue with both supporters and opponents actively demonstrating.

(With inputs from agencies.)