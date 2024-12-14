Left Menu

Impeachment and Unrest: South Korea's Political Turmoil

South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing allegations of rebellion linked to his martial law decree. This decision, passed with a 204-85 vote, comes amid political turmoil with protests calling for Yoon's ouster. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's fate within 180 days.

In a significant political upheaval, South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following allegations of rebellion associated with his controversial martial law decree. The impeachment motion passed with a decisive 204-85 vote in the National Assembly.

The impeachment follows Yoon's imposition of martial law on December 3, which lasted only six hours but resulted in massive political disruptions and rattled financial markets. As protests calling for Yoon's ousting intensified, the National Assembly acted decisively.

With presidential powers suspended, the Constitutional Court has 180 days to determine Yoon's fate. The outcome could lead to new elections if Yoon is dismissed from office, as protests in Seoul continue with both supporters and opponents actively demonstrating.

