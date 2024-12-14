Left Menu

India Boosts Border Security: Fencing Work Intensifies Along Myanmar Border

The Border Roads Organisation has begun fencing the India-Myanmar border near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, focusing on a 398 km stretch in the state. The project, part of a larger initiative to secure the 1,643 km porous border, aims to curb smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has ramped up efforts to fence the India-Myanmar border near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, an official confirmed on Saturday.

India's 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar includes 398 km within Manipur. According to PRO Defence Kohima, BRO has started the border fencing initiative, covering the general area of Moreh.

This comprehensive fencing project aims to address critical security concerns along a border notorious for smuggling, with an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore. As the project progresses, more details are expected to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

