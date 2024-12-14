Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Scam Targets Railway Officer in Stock Market Ruse

A railway officer in Uttar Pradesh was scammed out of Rs 56.88 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised large profits through stock market investments. The victim, Anil Raina, filed a police report after becoming suspicious. Authorities are probing the accounts involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A railway officer in Uttar Pradesh fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing a sum of Rs 56.88 lakh, police reported Saturday. The fraudsters enticed him with promises of significant stock market returns.

Identified as Anil Raina, the officer filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Gautam Buddha Nagar district's cyber crime police station. According to Inspector Vijay Kumar Gautam, Raina was initially convinced to invest by witnessing fake profits.

However, suspicions arose when additional funds were requested for the release of the invested amount. The police are currently investigating the matter and scrutinizing the bank accounts involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

