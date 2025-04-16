Tragic Crime: Father-in-Law Accused of Family Murder in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law with an axe. The accused, Rajpal Saty, is currently at large. Preliminary investigations suggest he attacked Sumitra after a drunken argument. The victim's husband was absent at the time, and police promise a thorough probe.
In Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law with an axe, according to police officials. The tragic incident unfolded in Hathipur Kuria village, under the jurisdiction of the Kant police station.
Rajpal Saty, the accused, allegedly attacked Sumitra, 30, following a heated argument. The man, reportedly a habitual drinker, struck her with an axe found in the house. Law enforcement has launched a manhunt to apprehend Saty, who is currently on the run.
Sumitra's husband was away due to his profession as a truck driver when the incident took place. Police have retrieved the weapon and dispatched the body for a post-mortem. An investigation is actively underway, as authorities vow to bring justice to the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
