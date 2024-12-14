Left Menu

Constitution Conundrum: A Raja's Allegations Against BJP

DMK leader A Raja criticizes the BJP, claiming the party would have altered the Constitution if 'secular' and 'socialist' were not included. Participating in a Lok Sabha debate, he attacked the contribution of the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha to the Constitution. Raja defended Congress amid DMK grievances.

Constitution Conundrum: A Raja's Allegations Against BJP
DMK leader A Raja launched a scathing attack on the BJP, asserting that if the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' hadn't been added during Emergency, the ruling party would have altered the Constitution. He addressed these concerns during a debate in the Lok Sabha.

Raja also questioned the roles played by the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha in crafting the Constitution, challenging the BJP to reveal their historical contributions. He expressed concerns that the BJP-led government is undermining the Constitution's basic structure.

Despite past grievances with the Congress, Raja emphasized DMK support for upholding the Constitution, highlighting the intricate dynamics of party alliances and criticisms momentous in parliamentary discourse.

