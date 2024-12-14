Noida Police Crack Down on Notorious Mafia Leader Ravi Kana

Notorious mafia leader Ravi Kana, alongside his gang, has been charged under various sections, including fraud, as per official sources at the Bisrakh police station.

Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar lodged the complaint against Kana, alleging he forged signatures to seek exemption from a previous court case appearance. This case belongs to 2018, involving extortion and robbery, for which charges are pending in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

Kana fled to Bangkok in early 2024 to evade arrest for another gang rape allegation. Upon his April 2023 return, Noida Police apprehended him at the airport, later relocating him to Banda jail to avoid potential gang conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)