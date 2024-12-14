Noida Police Crack Down on Notorious Mafia Leader Ravi Kana
A case was filed against notorious mafia leader Ravi Kana and his gang for forgery and fraud. Arrested in April 2023 upon returning from Bangkok, he was transferred to Banda jail due to gang war concerns. The legal battle begins, raising questions about organized crime in India.
- Country:
- India
Notorious mafia leader Ravi Kana, alongside his gang, has been charged under various sections, including fraud, as per official sources at the Bisrakh police station.
Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar lodged the complaint against Kana, alleging he forged signatures to seek exemption from a previous court case appearance. This case belongs to 2018, involving extortion and robbery, for which charges are pending in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.
Kana fled to Bangkok in early 2024 to evade arrest for another gang rape allegation. Upon his April 2023 return, Noida Police apprehended him at the airport, later relocating him to Banda jail to avoid potential gang conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravi Kana
- mafia
- Noida police
- forgery
- fraud
- arrest
- gang
- organized crime
- Bisrakh police
- India
ALSO READ
Outrage in Rajya Sabha Over ISKCON Priest's Arrest in Bangladesh
Louise Haigh Resigns Following Fraud Conviction Revelation
Wanted Gangster Saroj Rai Neutralized in Dramatic Encounter
Transport Minister Resigns Amidst Fraud Conviction Scandal
Notorious Bihar Gangster with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Killed in Gurugram Encounter