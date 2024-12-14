Left Menu

Noida Police Crack Down on Notorious Mafia Leader Ravi Kana

A case was filed against notorious mafia leader Ravi Kana and his gang for forgery and fraud. Arrested in April 2023 upon returning from Bangkok, he was transferred to Banda jail due to gang war concerns. The legal battle begins, raising questions about organized crime in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:55 IST
Noida Police Crack Down on Notorious Mafia Leader Ravi Kana
mafia
  • Country:
  • India

Notorious mafia leader Ravi Kana, alongside his gang, has been charged under various sections, including fraud, as per official sources at the Bisrakh police station.

Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar lodged the complaint against Kana, alleging he forged signatures to seek exemption from a previous court case appearance. This case belongs to 2018, involving extortion and robbery, for which charges are pending in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

Kana fled to Bangkok in early 2024 to evade arrest for another gang rape allegation. Upon his April 2023 return, Noida Police apprehended him at the airport, later relocating him to Banda jail to avoid potential gang conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024