Demand for Probe into Alleged BMC Road Contract Irregularities
Aaditya Thackeray calls for an Economic Offences Wing investigation into alleged contract irregularities during Eknath Shinde's tenure. He demands the exclusion of Shinde and others from the government, citing issues during their period. Thackeray also highlights concerns over new waste collection fees in Mumbai.
In a striking call for accountability, Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing to investigate alleged irregularities in road construction contracts. These contracts were awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during Eknath Shinde's previous administration.
During a news conference, Thackeray asserted that Shinde, along with former guardian ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, should be removed from the current government. This request comes due to the contracts being awarded under their ministerial watch.
Additionally, Thackeray criticized a proposal to levy user fees for waste collection by the BMC, claiming it seeks to exploit Mumbaikars. The demand for an EOW probe intensifies as the BMC remains under a state-appointed administrator amid delayed civic polls.
