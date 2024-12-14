Left Menu

Marines' Move: Easing Okinawa's Burden, Building Guam's Base

The US Marines' relocation from Okinawa to Guam began, aligning with a 2012 agreement between Japan and the US. This move aims to reduce America's troop presence in Okinawa. The relocation involves infrastructure investments and joint training, amid ongoing local concerns about US military activities and recent misconduct cases.

The relocation of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam has commenced, marking the beginning of a strategic move agreed upon 12 years ago by Japan and the United States. This shift is expected to alleviate the strain of American military presence on Okinawa, an issue long criticized by local residents.

Initially, 100 members of the III Marine Expeditionary Force relocated for logistical preparations, as per a joint statement from the US Marine Corps and Japan's Defense Ministry. Of the current 19,000 Marines in Okinawa, about 9,000 are slated for transfer, with 4,000 heading to Guam.

Japan and the US are collaborating on Camp Blaz development in Guam, planned as the primary installation for transferred Marines. Despite this relocation, local tensions persist, fueled by recent incidents involving US service members, which have exacerbated anti-US military sentiment.

