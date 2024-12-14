Marines' Move: Easing Okinawa's Burden, Building Guam's Base

The relocation of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam has commenced, marking the beginning of a strategic move agreed upon 12 years ago by Japan and the United States. This shift is expected to alleviate the strain of American military presence on Okinawa, an issue long criticized by local residents.

Initially, 100 members of the III Marine Expeditionary Force relocated for logistical preparations, as per a joint statement from the US Marine Corps and Japan's Defense Ministry. Of the current 19,000 Marines in Okinawa, about 9,000 are slated for transfer, with 4,000 heading to Guam.

Japan and the US are collaborating on Camp Blaz development in Guam, planned as the primary installation for transferred Marines. Despite this relocation, local tensions persist, fueled by recent incidents involving US service members, which have exacerbated anti-US military sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)