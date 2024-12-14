Global News Digest: Turmoil, Conflict, and Developments

Amid ongoing conflict, an Israeli airstrike reportedly killed seven at a Gaza school, raising tensions further as investigations continue. In Georgia, the election of Mikheil Kavelashvili, a known West critic, as president provokes domestic unrest over halted EU accession talks.

South Korea faces political upheaval with President Yoon's impeachment, inciting nationwide debates and legal scrutiny over his attempt to impose martial law. Meanwhile, Georgia and Iran navigate international dynamics as Russian flights from Syria to Libya signal strategic military maneuvers.

The enduring search for journalist Austin Tice in Syria and Brazil's clampdown on illicit gold highlights complex geopolitical challenges. Iran's renewed IAEA cooperation underscores the sensitive balance in global nuclear monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)