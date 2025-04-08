Left Menu

Tragedy in Northern Iran: Coal Mine Gas Leak Claims Lives

A gas leak at a coal mine in northern Iran resulted in the death of seven workers, including three Afghans. The incident near Damghan is under investigation by President Masoud Pezeshkian. Safety protocols might have been ignored, highlighting industrial risks in Iran, where accidents claim 700 lives annually.

  • Country:
  • Iran

A tragic gas leak at a coal mine in northern Iran has claimed the lives of seven workers, three of whom were Afghan nationals, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the city of Damghan, approximately 270 kilometers northwest of Tehran, prompting President Masoud Pezeshkian to launch a formal investigation. The official IRNA news agency reported that the disaster struck on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports suggest potential negligence in safety measures, as around 700 industrial workers reportedly die each year due to accidents in Iran. The calamity follows a recent mine collapse and explosion elsewhere in the country, underscoring ongoing safety concerns in Iran's extractive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

