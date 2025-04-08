Russia Endorses Iran-U.S. Talks Amid Rising Tensions

In a bid to ease geopolitical tensions, the Kremlin announced its support for upcoming discussions between Iran and the United States over Tehran's contentious nuclear program. Russian officials have emphasized the potential for diplomacy, welcoming both direct and indirect dialogue as a means of de-escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that negotiations, anticipated to take place in Oman on April 12, may involve mediators, underscoring the importance of a peaceful resolution. President Trump's interest in a deal is tempered by threats of military action if progress stalls.

The backdrop to these diplomatic efforts is Russia's complex relationship with both nations. Moscow has strengthened its military ties with Iran, utilizing Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, while simultaneously positioning itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

