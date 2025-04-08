Left Menu

Russia Endorses Iran-U.S. Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Russia supports both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. regarding Iran's nuclear program to de-escalate tensions. Planned talks in Oman are seen as a diplomatic opportunity, with a backdrop of U.S. threats and strengthened Russia-Iran ties, particularly in military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:27 IST
Russia Endorses Iran-U.S. Talks Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to ease geopolitical tensions, the Kremlin announced its support for upcoming discussions between Iran and the United States over Tehran's contentious nuclear program. Russian officials have emphasized the potential for diplomacy, welcoming both direct and indirect dialogue as a means of de-escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that negotiations, anticipated to take place in Oman on April 12, may involve mediators, underscoring the importance of a peaceful resolution. President Trump's interest in a deal is tempered by threats of military action if progress stalls.

The backdrop to these diplomatic efforts is Russia's complex relationship with both nations. Moscow has strengthened its military ties with Iran, utilizing Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, while simultaneously positioning itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025