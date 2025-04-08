Russia Advocates for Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks
The Kremlin has expressed its support for both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. about Tehran's nuclear program. On April 12, U.S. and Iran are set to hold discussions in Oman. Russia and Iran have strengthened diplomatic relations following the Ukraine conflict.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced its endorsement of both direct and indirect dialogues between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program. These talks, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, have the potential to ease tensions between the two nations.
The move comes as Iranian state media reported imminent talks between the U.S. and Iran, scheduled for April 12 in Oman. The diplomatic engagement is part of ongoing efforts to reach a political settlement.
In recent times, Russia and Iran have notably enhanced their diplomatic and military relations, especially since Russia's military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has consistently offered its assistance in facilitating negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
