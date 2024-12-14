Tragic Drowning in Gobind Sagar Lake

A fisherman tragically drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake, officials reported on Saturday.

Identified as Sundar Singh, 60, from Gah village in Bilaspur's Jhandutta Tehsil, the unfortunate incident took place Friday evening in the Malraon area, revealed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin, Chandrapal Singh.

Authorities were quick to respond, reaching the location shortly after being alerted. Singh's body was retrieved and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to DSP Chandrapal Singh.

