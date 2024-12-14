Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Gobind Sagar Lake

A fisherman named Sundar Singh drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake after slipping from his boat while setting a fishing net. The incident occurred in Bilaspur's Jhandutta Tehsil. His body was recovered by police and taken for post-mortem. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:29 IST
A fisherman tragically drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake, officials reported on Saturday.

Identified as Sundar Singh, 60, from Gah village in Bilaspur's Jhandutta Tehsil, the unfortunate incident took place Friday evening in the Malraon area, revealed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghumarwin, Chandrapal Singh.

Authorities were quick to respond, reaching the location shortly after being alerted. Singh's body was retrieved and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to DSP Chandrapal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

