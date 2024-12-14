Farmers' Rally Halted Amidst Tensions at Punjab-Haryana Border
Protesting farmers halted their march to Delhi after clashes with Haryana security. Farmers demand MSP guarantees and negotiations with the Centre. Intense standoffs mark their third attempt to cross borders. Authorities suggest dialogue with Supreme Court committee, but farmers remain focused on their demands.
Tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana border as protesting farmers suspended their march to Delhi after clashes with security personnel. The confrontation involved teargas and water cannons, leading to the injury of multiple farmers, according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.
The farmers, under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, are demanding legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate talks with the Centre. Despite efforts to communicate with authorities, the farmers remain steadfast in their demands.
Security officials attempted to persuade the protesters to hold dialogues with a Supreme Court-established committee, but tensions rose as the two sides failed to reach a resolution. The confrontation comes amidst previous attempts by farmers to march towards Delhi, highlighting the ongoing agrarian strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
