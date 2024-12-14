Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim Lives Amid Efforts for Truce

At least 18 Palestinians died in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Strikes targeted gunmen near aid sites as militants fired rockets into Israel. Casualties included civilians and a local journalist. Efforts for a ceasefire by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. are ongoing amid the escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 18 Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, according to medical sources. The Israeli military reported targeting armed combatants operating from shelters and aid storage areas.

In a significant strike near Deir Al-Balah's municipality building, at least ten individuals were killed as they waited to receive aid. The victims, transported by foot, on rickshaws, and in private cars, included the head of Hamas's central Gaza administrative committee, a Hamas source confirmed.

The conflict's escalation began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. Truce efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are currently in motion as the situation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

