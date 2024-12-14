Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim Lives Amid Efforts for Truce

At least 18 Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, according to medical sources. The Israeli military reported targeting armed combatants operating from shelters and aid storage areas.

In a significant strike near Deir Al-Balah's municipality building, at least ten individuals were killed as they waited to receive aid. The victims, transported by foot, on rickshaws, and in private cars, included the head of Hamas's central Gaza administrative committee, a Hamas source confirmed.

The conflict's escalation began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. Truce efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are currently in motion as the situation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)