Tragic Incident: Bengaluru Policeman's Death Sparks Investigation
A Bengaluru police head constable died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife and father-in-law. A death note was found detailing the threats he received. A case has been filed under various sections, and further investigation is ongoing.
A Bengaluru police head constable tragically ended his life by suicide on Friday night. The incident, reported at Byappanahalli, involved the 33-year-old head constable, Tippanna, who allegedly jumped in front of a train, according to local law enforcement on Saturday.
Tippanna, stationed at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after his shift only to engage in a heated altercation with his wife. It is this confrontation that police believe may have driven him to take the extreme measure. He left behind a one-page death note in Kannada, implicating his wife and father-in-law of torture and harassment.
The note reveals a grim incident on December 12, where Tippanna's father-in-law purportedly threatened him. The police have registered a case involving abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation against his wife and father-in-law, while investigations continue. This case coincides with another recent incident in Bengaluru involving a techie and alleged familial harassment.
