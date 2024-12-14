Tragic Incident: Bengaluru Policeman's Death Sparks Investigation

A Bengaluru police head constable tragically ended his life by suicide on Friday night. The incident, reported at Byappanahalli, involved the 33-year-old head constable, Tippanna, who allegedly jumped in front of a train, according to local law enforcement on Saturday.

Tippanna, stationed at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after his shift only to engage in a heated altercation with his wife. It is this confrontation that police believe may have driven him to take the extreme measure. He left behind a one-page death note in Kannada, implicating his wife and father-in-law of torture and harassment.

The note reveals a grim incident on December 12, where Tippanna's father-in-law purportedly threatened him. The police have registered a case involving abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation against his wife and father-in-law, while investigations continue. This case coincides with another recent incident in Bengaluru involving a techie and alleged familial harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)