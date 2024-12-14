Job Scam Unveiled: Fake Promises and Threats in Gorakhpur

In a troubling case of alleged fraud, two young men in Gorakhpur find themselves victims of a duplicitous scheme promising them government jobs. Police report that Mithilesh Singh, accused of defrauding Rs 8 lakh under false pretenses, assured them jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

According to police, Singh first met the victims, Ramkripal and Rajneesh Kumar, at a local event. Here, he reportedly guaranteed them employment in the UP Jal Nigam Rural Division within a mere fortnight. In their eagerness, the victims parted with Rs 4 lakh each.

However, their dream quickly turned nightmarish when they received fake appointment letters via WhatsApp. Upon verification, the scam unraveled at the department, followed by threats from Singh. Authorities are actively investigating the case after a court-mandated registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)